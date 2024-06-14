AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Price Up 3%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 32,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 644,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

AMC Networks Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.63). AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Networks

In other AMC Networks news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $188,404.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Patrick O’connell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at $103,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $188,404.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,348 shares of company stock worth $888,957. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the first quarter worth about $138,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 23.8% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

See Also

