Analysts’ Downgrades for June 14th (ACCO, BGSF, BIG, CVE, FIBK, FONR, HMC, IESC, LEA, MPC)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, June 14th:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

