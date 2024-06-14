Analysts’ Downgrades for June 14th (ALRM, ALX, APA, ATI, BAND, BBW, BDX, BIDU, BR, CRL)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, June 14th:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

APA (NASDAQ:APA)

was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an inline rating. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $11.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.50.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

