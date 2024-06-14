Analysts Set Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Target Price at $16.63

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $11.90 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.47 and a beta of 2.20.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.28. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $657.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,641,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,389 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 22,968.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,658,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,328,000 after buying an additional 3,642,584 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth about $17,731,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,554,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,710,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

