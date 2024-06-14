Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Geron (GERN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Geron (NASDAQ: GERN):

6/10/2024 – Geron is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Geron had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Geron had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Geron had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Geron had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Geron was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Geron is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GERN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,438,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,649,515. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.43. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79.

Get Geron Co alerts:

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

In related news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $1,332,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Geron by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 305,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 58,787 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,734,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,228,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Geron by 999.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,184 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.