Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Geron (GERN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Geron (NASDAQ: GERN):
- 6/10/2024 – Geron is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/10/2024 – Geron had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/7/2024 – Geron had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/7/2024 – Geron had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – Geron had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/30/2024 – Geron was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.
- 4/29/2024 – Geron is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Geron Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GERN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,438,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,649,515. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.43. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Geron by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 305,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 58,787 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,734,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,228,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Geron by 999.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,184 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
