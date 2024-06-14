Analyzing Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC) and Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Free Report) and Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Golden Arrow Merger and Origin Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Arrow Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Materials 0 2 1 0 2.33

Origin Materials has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 523.25%. Given Origin Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Golden Arrow Merger.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Arrow Merger N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A Origin Materials $28.81 million 4.91 $23.80 million $0.00 -96,270.00

This table compares Golden Arrow Merger and Origin Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Origin Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Arrow Merger.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Arrow Merger and Origin Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Arrow Merger N/A -22.43% -24.61% Origin Materials 0.34% -12.16% -10.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Golden Arrow Merger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 77.4% of Golden Arrow Merger shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Origin Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Golden Arrow Merger has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Origin Materials beats Golden Arrow Merger on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the healthcare and healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. is a subsidiary of Golden Arrow Sponsor, LLC.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products. Origin Materials, Inc. is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

