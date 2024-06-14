Andy Fang Sells 50,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Andy Fang sold 66,195 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $9,221,625.45.

On Thursday, March 28th, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $9,319,030.00.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DASH opened at $113.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.34, a P/E/G ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $143.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.75 and a 200-day moving average of $116.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after buying an additional 3,425,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $264,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after buying an additional 2,259,976 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after buying an additional 1,200,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,725.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,082,000 after buying an additional 1,052,198 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

