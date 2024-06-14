Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,900 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the May 15th total of 310,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Anglo American Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AAUKF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33. Anglo American has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $35.70.

Get Anglo American alerts:

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.