Animalcare Group (LON:ANCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $250.00

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 250 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 246 ($3.13), with a volume of 3302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246 ($3.13).

Animalcare Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market cap of £148.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12,262.50 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 230.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 202.47.

Animalcare Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Animalcare Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. Animalcare Group’s payout ratio is 25,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Animalcare Group

Animalcare Group Company Profile

In other Animalcare Group news, insider Jenny Winter sold 95,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.87), for a total value of £214,245 ($272,819.30). 29.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Animalcare Group plc develops, sells, and distributes licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products, and services for companion and production animals, and equine veterinary markets in Europe and internationally. It also offers microchipping and other associated services. Animalcare Group plc is based in York, the United Kingdom.

