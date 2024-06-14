Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,751,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 12.18% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $138,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 398.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

NYSE:AIV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.07. 734,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 86.84%. The company had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.85 million.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

(Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

