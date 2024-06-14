Argus Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $150.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $79.00 to $98.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.90.

NVIDIA stock opened at $129.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $129.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 1,280 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $18,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,846,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,684,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,870 shares of company stock valued at $248,210,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

