Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $55.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.01. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.75.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $85,339.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

