Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sets New 1-Year High at $259.55

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $259.55 and last traded at $258.88, with a volume of 1027322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $862,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $862,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,731,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,069 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,045 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,405,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 72,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,989,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

