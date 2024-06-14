ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Stock Price Up 0.5%

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44.

About ATAC Credit Rotation ETF

The ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (JOJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between corporate high-yield bonds and US Treasurys, depending on the utilities sectors performance relative to the US large-cap market.

