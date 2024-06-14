ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Trading Up 2%

ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.22. 3,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 4,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

ATAC US Rotation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATAC US Rotation ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ATAC US Rotation ETF stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Free Report) by 175.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,603 shares during the quarter. ATAC US Rotation ETF accounts for 1.6% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 11.86% of ATAC US Rotation ETF worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ATAC US Rotation ETF Company Profile

The ATAC US Rotation ETF (RORO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, focused on capital appreciation by toggling between US equities and long duration US Treasurys based on a proprietary market risk indicator.

