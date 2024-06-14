AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Update

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,100 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 372,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.9 days.

AtkinsRéalis Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS SNCAF traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.42. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. AtkinsRéalis has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $42.65.

About AtkinsRéalis

AtkinsRéalis operates as an integrated professional services and project management company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial, minerals and metal, and power and renewables sectors.

