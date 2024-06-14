Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5781 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLCZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,837. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.72. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.