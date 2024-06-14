Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

ATLC opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $394.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $43.70.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $290.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.78 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 26.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $31,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,462.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III purchased 263,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $7,431,416.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,416.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $31,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 23.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 65.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 7.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 5.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

