AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Down 0.7%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.49 and last traded at $17.55. 6,007,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 36,543,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

AT&T Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 58.2% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

