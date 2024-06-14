Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Trading 3.6% Higher

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $8.01. 84,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 444,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AUNA shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.60 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Auna SA will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Auna during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Auna in the 1st quarter valued at $1,172,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Auna in the 1st quarter valued at $1,410,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Auna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,899,000.

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

