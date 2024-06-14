Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires Shares of 8,182 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,151. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.55. The stock has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,375 shares of company stock valued at $13,850,195 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

