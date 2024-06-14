Aurora Investment Counsel Lowers Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $3,135,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $3,478,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Fabrinet by 21.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,709,000 after acquiring an additional 159,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Fabrinet stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.92. 376,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,677. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.77. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $114.83 and a 12 month high of $250.38.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

