Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases 29 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $860,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Humana by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $358.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.38 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

