Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 9,932 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,932 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,674,000 after purchasing an additional 109,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,607,000 after purchasing an additional 119,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,685,000 after purchasing an additional 236,697 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $114.90. 768,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,673. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

