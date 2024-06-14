Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the May 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Avolta Stock Performance

Shares of DUFRY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.03. 45,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,605. Avolta has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85.

Avolta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

Avolta Company Profile

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

