B. Riley Boosts Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Price Target to $36.00

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.57.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LBPH opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $28.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $775.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after purchasing an additional 937,998 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 591,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

