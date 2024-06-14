BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,600 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the May 15th total of 316,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,280. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

