BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,600 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the May 15th total of 316,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.
BAE Systems Stock Performance
Shares of BAE Systems stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,280. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87.
BAE Systems Company Profile
