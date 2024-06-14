Bank of America Increases Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $312.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $275.00 to $312.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on APD. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $287.29.

Shares of APD opened at $285.31 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

