Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Bankinter Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:BKNIY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,685. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

