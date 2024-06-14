Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Bankinter Stock Down 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:BKNIY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,685. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.
Bankinter Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bankinter
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.