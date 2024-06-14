Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Barnwell Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 13.29%.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 24,011 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $69,391.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,767,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,505.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 24,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $69,391.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,767,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,505.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 71,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $189,703.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,600,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,244.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 161,140 shares of company stock valued at $442,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

