Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the May 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BASFY shares. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Basf Price Performance

OTCMKTS BASFY traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,894. Basf has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,224.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Basf will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Basf Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.6594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Basf’s previous dividend of $0.64. Basf’s payout ratio is currently 6,500.00%.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

