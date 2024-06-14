Beldex (BDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $289.15 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $289.15 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.74 or 0.05262145 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00045682 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00016295 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,048,789 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,668,789 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

