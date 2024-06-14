Berenberg Bank Raises Renew (LON:RNWH) Price Target to GBX 1,250

Renew (LON:RNWH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.28) to GBX 1,250 ($15.92) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Wednesday.

Renew Stock Performance

Renew Cuts Dividend

Shares of RNWH opened at GBX 1,074 ($13.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £849.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,732.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 998.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 908.42. Renew has a 1 year low of GBX 672 ($8.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,098 ($13.98).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 6.33 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Renew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,903.23%.

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

