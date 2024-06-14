Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,800 ($22.92) target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 2,400 ($30.56) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.74) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.01) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,993.33 ($25.38).
Johnson Matthey Trading Down 3.0 %
Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.70) per share. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13,050.85%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Liam Condon bought 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,767 ($22.50) per share, for a total transaction of £424.08 ($540.02). In other news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,864 ($23.74) per share, for a total transaction of £335.52 ($427.25). Also, insider Liam Condon bought 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,767 ($22.50) per share, with a total value of £424.08 ($540.02). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 60 shares of company stock valued at $109,638. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Matthey
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.