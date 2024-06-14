Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,800 ($22.92) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 2,400 ($30.56) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.74) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.01) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,993.33 ($25.38).

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,579 ($20.11) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,676.27, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,776.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,695.30. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.70) per share. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13,050.85%.

In other news, insider Liam Condon bought 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,767 ($22.50) per share, for a total transaction of £424.08 ($540.02). In other news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,864 ($23.74) per share, for a total transaction of £335.52 ($427.25). Also, insider Liam Condon bought 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,767 ($22.50) per share, with a total value of £424.08 ($540.02). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 60 shares of company stock valued at $109,638. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

