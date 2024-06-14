Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,800 ($22.92) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 2,400 ($30.56) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.74) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.01) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,993.33 ($25.38).

Get Our Latest Report on JMAT

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 3.0 %

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,579 ($20.11) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,676.27, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,776.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,695.30. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.70) per share. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13,050.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Liam Condon bought 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,767 ($22.50) per share, for a total transaction of £424.08 ($540.02). In other news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,864 ($23.74) per share, for a total transaction of £335.52 ($427.25). Also, insider Liam Condon bought 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,767 ($22.50) per share, with a total value of £424.08 ($540.02). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 60 shares of company stock valued at $109,638. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.