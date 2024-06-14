Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($38.20) price target on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.29) to GBX 3,100 ($39.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,822.86 ($35.95).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Anglo American

Anglo American Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Anglo American

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,389 ($30.42) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,630 ($20.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,813 ($35.82). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,462.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,079.24. The company has a market cap of £28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,272.22, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Anglo American news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.32), for a total transaction of £268,770.40 ($342,251.88). 9.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.