Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $54.20. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

BIRK stock opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.87. Birkenstock has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Birkenstock will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Birkenstock in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Birkenstock by 358.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

