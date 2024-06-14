Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Electric Power by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $175,667,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,706 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,885 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 70.7% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,953,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,835,000 after purchasing an additional 809,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,481. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.92.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

