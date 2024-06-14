Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $4.30 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up approximately 1.7% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,572,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,444,343,000 after purchasing an additional 352,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,444,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707,845 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,737,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,953,000 after purchasing an additional 163,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,811,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,988,000 after purchasing an additional 349,122 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.65. 2,438,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.78. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $80.84.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

