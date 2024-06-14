Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 2,100 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,013 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,169,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,972 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,237,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,387,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,437,000 after purchasing an additional 888,621 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. 2,458,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,645. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.71. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

