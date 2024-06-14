Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 300 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,528,939,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after buying an additional 6,345,954 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $955,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,727,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $895,576,000 after buying an additional 3,989,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,750,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.68. 15,222,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,426,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

