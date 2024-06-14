Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BTDR. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.56.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BTDR

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.79.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.12 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. Equities analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.