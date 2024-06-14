Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Strong-Buy”

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 20.7 %

Shares of BTDR opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.79.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.12 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,310 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

