BitShares (BTS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $100,013.02

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $100,013.02 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000746 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000653 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000696 BTC.

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,430,972 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

