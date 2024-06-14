BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,060,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 9,789,190 shares.The stock last traded at $2.36 and had previously closed at $2.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BB

BlackBerry Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.