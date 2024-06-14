Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.20

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.05), with a volume of 393687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.63 ($0.06).

Blackbird Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.05.

About Blackbird

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing software platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

