BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, an increase of 205.4% from the May 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,522,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,162,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 856,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 195,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 492,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BOE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 163,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,280. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

