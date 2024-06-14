Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Short Interest Update

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.15 on Friday. 21 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,785. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Ocean Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOCN. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 588,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 548,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 249,576 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 471,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 41,593 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC increased its position in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 2,408.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 327,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 314,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $593,000.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education and advertising technology, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses in Asia, Latin America, and North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.