Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,300 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $12,301,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after buying an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,412,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $66.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304,316. The firm has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.16. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.