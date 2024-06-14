Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,024 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SAM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 80,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,216,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,011,262. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.