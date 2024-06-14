Bluefin Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD remained flat at $28.32 on Friday. 1,128,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,973. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

